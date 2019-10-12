‘A giant step backwards’ Glenwood sends Steamboat reeling in sweep

Glenwood Springs senior Kaitlyn Johnson pushes the ball over the net during a game against Steamboat Springs, Saturday, Oct. 12, at Kelly Meek Gym.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Demons have height and power and aren’t afraid to use them.

Utilizing those advantages on both offense and defense, the Glenwood Springs volleyball team swept Steamboat Springs High School 3-0 to remain undefeated in league play, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Kelly Meek Gym.

“I feel like this is a giant step backwards for us, just with our mental game” Steamboat head coach Wendy Hall said. “I felt like we were kind of moving in the right direction. … Then, to come in today with what looked like to me a lackluster effort and performance, it’s really frustrating.”

The Sailors kept up with the Demons in the first frame. The teams went back and forth until the set was tied at 12. Four Glenwood errors helped Steamboat take a 16-12 lead, but it didn’t last long. Over the next four points, the Sailors committed errors, allowing the Demons to tie it up at 16.

Glenwood maintained its lead after going up 20-19. Steamboat kept it close, but fell 25-23.

“I think we felt pretty good,” Steamboat junior outside hitter Jadyn Robson said. “We were really confident we could push through the other sets. But, we didn’t click through the rest of them.”

The degree of domination grew exponentially from there. Glenwood held a small but steady lead through the first half of the second set until the scoreboard read 15-12. A six-point run ballooned their advantage and got the Demons within four points of a victory.

Kills from senior outside hitters Shanik Zambrano and Kaitlyn Johnson sealed the 25-16 victory. The pair were pounding away on defense as well, prompting cheers from the Demons fans each time a block forced the ball to the floor with a boom.

“We worked on blocking this week. We knew coming into Steamboat we had to shut down No. 2,” Glenwood Springs head coach Kehau Rust said. “That was our goal to get a block up on her, and I think we did really well.”

No. 2, Steamboat junior outside Marcada Baker, got her hand on the ball often, but nearly every time, was contested at the net. She and the Sailors struggled to find a rhythm in the second and third.

Johnson started the third with a thunderous blow. Her kill from the left side slammed into the hardwood in front of the Sailors back line, blazing by before anyone could reach a hand out.

The Demons quickly established a 15-4 lead. After a Steamboat timeout, during which Glenwood didn’t leave the floor, the Demons expanded that to 23-7.

“We did a poor job making adjustments,” Hall said. “I felt like the coaches weren’t communicating clearly enough, because we were saying things to them, and they weren’t carrying out what our suggestions were.”

Refusing to end a set with a single-digit score, the Sailors rallied. A mini three-point, capped by a tip by senior middle blocker Sarah Hannaway, got Steamboat to 10. The home team added four more points before Glenwood ended the afternoon and won 25-14, thanks to a kill from sophomore middle Charlotte Olzewski.

“We have three home games this week. and we have a big battle against Eagle Valley on Tuesday,” Rust said. “I think going into that still undefeated in league is huge for us. I just can’t let the girls get it into their head. We got to come out and fight hard.”

