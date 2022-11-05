 A fresh coat of snow: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
A fresh coat of snow: Pilot & Today photos of the week

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

The snow-covered slopes of Steamboat Resort make for a scenic backdrop from downtown on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Colorado Department of Transportation plow truck clears snow on U.S Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The agency is down eight of the total 24 plow driver positions in the Yampa Valley.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Murder suspect Jeannie Sincic dances across the stage during a rehearsal for Mod Vaude’s performance of Murder in the Windy City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Other suspects, from left, including Amy Curry, Mandy Quinones, Anthony Kondrk and Courtney Lynn stand in the background. Doors for the performance open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5, and then again on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 at 2535 Copper Ridge Drive.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Carol Kemp cleans up the leaves that have fallen in the front yard of her home on Whistler Road Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 in Steamboat Springs. She was hoping to have them bagged before the next storm that is expected for Thursday rolls through town.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A fence, and a sign letting residents know that the parking structure long used by the residents of Ski Time Square condominium has been closed by public officials.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nicollette Scieszinski and her dog went with a western theme for the Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

