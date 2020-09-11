A fight breaks out: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 10

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

2:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespass at a gas station in the 80 block of Anglers Drive.

10:10 a.m. Officers received a report of fraud in the 200 block of Blue Sage Circle.

10:28 a.m. Police were called about a possible theft at the Gondola Transit Center.

11:05 a.m. Police responded to a report of criminal mischief at a business in the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle.

12:14 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment in the 13800 block of Routt County Road 51C.

2:17 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to a search in the 23600 block of Routt County Road 16.

3:59 p.m. Police were called to a report of suspicious person at business in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.

4:50 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a gas station in the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue.

6:22 p.m. Officers received a report of a fight breaking out in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:28 p.m. Police called about a noise complaint in the 1800 block of Sunlight Drive.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.