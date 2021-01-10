A dozen at Soda Creek in quarantine after positive COVID-19 case

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — About 10 students and two staff at Soda Creek Elementary School are being quarantined until Jan. 16 after having close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, according to an email sent to parents on Sunday.

Those being quarantined are expected to be able to return to school on Jan. 19, the same day the Steamboat Springs School District plans to bring back students kindergarten through second grade to the classroom full time.

On Friday, about a dozen students and a staff member at Strawberry Park Elementary School needed to go into quarantine after a student at the school broke quarantine procedures.

The quarantines come right after winter break when the district opted to delay moving to a full-time, in-person teaching model at any level to avoid a potential outbreak in schools stemming from the holidays.

The districts phased implementation plan, which brings younger students back to the classroom full-time first followed by older students, will be a central focus of Monday’s Board of Education meeting. The board will discuss the plan, potentially outlining when students at various levels will return to class full-time.

The district has reached out to all close contacts of this positive case. If a parent did not received a call, their child was not a close contact.

“We are working closely with Routt County Health, and at this time, they feel it is safe to have students and staff in the buildings,” Superintendent Brad Meeks wrote in the update to parents.

The district is asking for parents to monitor their children for symptoms and keep them at home while awaiting a COVID-19 test.

