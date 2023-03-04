A bill banning sale, transfer of so-called assault weapons in Colorado has been introduced. Its prospects are unclear.

Two Colorado Democrats on Friday evening introduced a bill that would define assault weapons and ban their sale and transfer.

House Bill 1230 is sponsored by Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver, and Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora. It has seven cosponsors in the House and one in the Senate, all of them Democrats.

The legislation was introduced, without fanfare, hours after East High School students marched to the Capitol to call for gun control measures. The bill has been in the works for months, but its future was in doubt recently after Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a Fort Collins Democrat, decided to remove his name as a lead sponsor .

Fields also warned at a gun violence-prevention town hall in early February that the bill might not be introduced if the policy details couldn’t be nailed down. “If we do get the language right, you’ll see it. If we’re not able to get the language and the content right, you won’t see it,” Fields said. “We’re going to make sure that it gets right because the governor has to be on board with what we’re trying to do.”

Epps refuses to speak to The Colorado Sun. The bill’s legislative declaration says the measure is aimed at preventing mass shootings.

