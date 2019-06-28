‘A bear blocked my car:’ The Record for Thursday, June 27, 2019

Thursday, June 27, 2019

8:05 a.m. After a bear got into a dumpster in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs Police Department officers issued a citation to the business that owns the dumpster for failing to secure it.

11:37 a.m. Someone lost a 10-karat gold chain in the downtown area.

12:23 p.m. Officers received a fraud report from a woman who discovered someone opened a credit card account in her name.

12:50 p.m. Police were called about a child locked inside a car in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers determined the child was OK because the air conditioner was on and a parent was nearby.

2:06 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a structure fire in the 40400 block of Haven Place from someone who smelled smoke in the area. The smell was actually from burnt food, not a structure fire.

4:15 p.m. Police found a tan purse in the middle of the road at Dream Island Plaza and Lincoln Avenue.

6:17 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries along Routt County Road 33 near Oak Creek.

6:48 p.m. Officers arrested a man suspected of stealing several items from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

7:22 p.m. Officers were called about a bear eating out of a dumpster in the 1100 block of Hilltop Parkway.

8:06 p.m. A woman called police about another bear in a dumpster in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive. The animal was preventing the woman from getting to her car. Officers shot the bear with a less-lethal round to scare it away.

8:34 p.m. Two men got into a fight at Fourth and Pine streets because one man thought the other was driving too fast through the neighborhood.

11:34 p.m. A man called police after hearing glass break, followed by laughter, at a neighboring condominium unit in the 3000 block of Village Drive. Officers investigated the area but found no signs of criminal activity.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

