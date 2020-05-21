Ransom scam for missing llama: The Record for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

5:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating out of a trash can in the 10th block of Anglers Drive. Officers scared away the animal.

7:32 a.m. A driver stopped to take a picture of the Yampa River along the Fifth Street Bridge. Another driver got upset about being stuck behind the stopped vehicle. Police were called about an ensuing fight between the two drivers. The matter was resolved by the time officers arrived.

8:42 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries in the 30700 block of Routt County Road 35.

9:17 a.m. Police were called about a transient man yelling at people at a park in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road.

11:57 a.m. Police were called about a person who claimed to have possession of a resident’s missing llama but would not return the animal until the resident paid a ransom. Officers determined the caller was not from the area and did not actually have the llama.

1:50 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Laurel Lane.

1:57 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of an illegal burn in the 57300 block of Golden Tide Place near Clark.

8:49 p.m. Police were called about a man seen hiding behind a dumpster and carrying a bucket with something inside in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court. When the caller tried to approach the man, he fled.

Total incidents: 67

Steamboat officers had 42 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

