Community auditions coming up soon

The local community theatre group, The Players at Perry-Mansfield, are hosting auditions for the August production of “Death by Chocolate.”

Auditions will be at the Depot Art Center on June 19, Hayden Town Center on June 21 and at the Depot Art Center on June 22. All auditions will be at 6 p.m.

The group is looking to fill six female and six male acting roles along with makeup and hair artists, backstage and front of house, and prop and set design. Basically, they could have a role for almost anyone with an interest to become a part of a community theater. Performances will be at the Julie Harris Theater on the Perry-Mansfield campus.

“Death by Chocolate” combines all the elements of classic murder mysteries with a scathing satirical look at many of today’s health crazes. In the play, members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort are dropping like flies, including the famed chef Edith Chiles, and the clues point to a box of chocolates.

For more, email kirkie7861@gmail.com .