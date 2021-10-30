911 hangup: The Record for Friday, Oct. 29
Friday, Oct. 29
1:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a reported drug violation in the 70 block of Anglers Drive.
7:59 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an animal complaint in the 21000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.
10:46 a.m. An incident of fraud was reported to officers from a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:06 p.m. Officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza for a report of a motor vehicle hit and run.
4:14 p.m. Deputies investigated a 911 hangup call that originated from the 36000 block of Tree Haus Drive.
6:40 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 400 block of Enterprise Street in Hayden.
9:28 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported to deputies in the 26000 block of Beaver Canyon Drive in Clark.
Total incidents: 50
• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.