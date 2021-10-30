911 hangup: The Record for Friday, Oct. 29

Friday, Oct. 29

1:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a reported drug violation in the 70 block of Anglers Drive.

7:59 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an animal complaint in the 21000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

10:46 a.m. An incident of fraud was reported to officers from a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:06 p.m. Officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza for a report of a motor vehicle hit and run.

4:14 p.m. Deputies investigated a 911 hangup call that originated from the 36000 block of Tree Haus Drive.

6:40 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 400 block of Enterprise Street in Hayden.

9:28 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported to deputies in the 26000 block of Beaver Canyon Drive in Clark.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.