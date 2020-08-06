8th person dies of COVID-19 complications in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County public health officials announced Thursday afternoon that an elderly resident at The Haven assisted living facility in Hayden had died of COVID-19-related complications, marking the county’s eighth death due to the coronavirus.

The Haven has recorded four confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in its staff members and in seven residents over the last few weeks. This is the second death at the facility, with the first on July 28.

The death was reported just a day after community members paid tribute to those working and residing at The Haven with a drive-by parade.

“We are saddened to learn of the loss at The Haven. We send our sincerest sympathies to his/her family and loved ones,” said Roberta Smith, interim director of Routt County Public Health.

The age and gender of the deceased was not released.

Smith said Routt County Public Health continues to work closely with The Haven on testing, site mitigation protocols and other prevention measures.

“This has been a very somber few weeks for The Haven,” said Adrienne Idsal, director of The Haven. “Our heart breaks as we mourn the loss of now two residents. We send the family members our love and deepest condolences.

“The Haven has never endured something so difficult, but there is no doubt that we are going to make it through this,” Idsal added. “We are a family now more than ever before, and we will continue to fight for each other’s health and safety.”

The Haven is owned and operated by Northwest Colorado Health.

As of Thursday, the number of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases in Routt County remained at 110.

