7th Street public restrooms finally open in downtown Steamboat

The project to create standalone public restrooms in downtown Steamboat Springs has been completed, with the new facility open now on Seventh Street. (Courtesy photo)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Just in time for one of the busiest times of the year, the project to develop public restrooms in downtown Steamboat Springs has been completed.

Having a standalone public restroom downtown has been on the city’s wish list for a number of years.

“This facility has been a missing element downtown and at the top of the list for improvements for some time,” said Mike Beurskens, project manager. “While the restroom was the final component of the overall project, I know it will be the feature appreciated the most.”

The bathrooms are located on the east side of Seventh Street between Lincoln Avenue and Yampa Street. They are open daily, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., throughout the year.

Despite simply being a restroom, the project utilized unique design elements for visual appeal. The two-pitch roof is butterfly-style, and the façade features multiple material types, steel cladding, board form concrete walls and glass blocks.

The $2.5 million project was funded from $1.61 million matching city funds and an $800,000 Department of Local Affairs grant with $90,000 in grants from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“This amenity provides year-round heated, gender-neutral public restrooms near the core of the downtown area,” Beurskens said. “The new facility will be a huge benefit downtown and will also play a key role for several special events in this area.”

The restroom facility is part of the city’s Butcherknife Creek Floodplain Improvements project that encompasses Oak Street to the alley between Lincoln Avenue and Yampa Street.