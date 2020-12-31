7th Street Commons brings fresh look to downtown

This conceptual drawing shows what the 7th Street Commons will look like when completed. When these drawings where made, the ownership was thinking of using the name the 7th Street Marketplace but have since decided to call the project the 7th Street Commons. (Drawing courtesy of Cam Boyd)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A new name and new look, including a deck overlooking the slopes of Howelsen Hill, will help define a fresh concept aimed at creating a new type of venue in downtown Steamboat Springs.

“We are kind of looking at it as a community space set up like a food hall featuring local food and beverage vendors,” said Cam Boyd, who purchased the property at 56 Seventh St. with business partner Adam Feiges last January. “We may also have some local art, artisans and pop-ups in there.”

The 7,200-square foot property was formerly the home of the Ghost Ranch Saloon, which closed its doors in January 2019. Since the business partners purchased the building a year ago the world has been turned upside down by COVID-19, but Boyd and Feiges remain committed to their original idea of creating a place that people can gather and get a taste of what Steamboat has to offer even when they don’t know what they’re hungry for.

“We are making it more of a social place to go where you can have different selections of food and whatever meal you’re looking for,” Boyd said. “We want to offer something that’s changing and is not always the same.”

The project recently got approval from the city to begin renovations, which will include decks for additional outdoor seating and great views of Howelsen Hill, Boyd said. Work on the property should begin later this winter with plans to start bringing in vendors sometime in summer 2021. The project will be completed in phases, Boyd said, starting indoors with the exterior of the building updated in the later phases.

When finished, the project will have room for four to five vendors that will be sectioned off in areas from 150 to 250 square feet with seating on the upper levels of the building, which overlook the main floor. Boyd said the historic bar, which was a centerpiece of the Ghost Ranch Saloon, is expected to be removed to make more room for seating and allow the upstairs sections of the building to be connected.

He said he was disappointed the bar will need to find a new home, but he said he’s already had several people interested in purchasing it.

This conceptual drawing shows what the entrance of the 7th Street Commons may look like when completed.(Drawing courtesy of Cam Boyd)



“We have Clyde’s Pies in there right now, and then if we can get thtee our four more upstairs, that would be great.”

Boyd said he is talking to several other vendors but was not ready to make any public announcements. He did say they are talking to a coffee company, and there will probably be some lunch and dinner selections in the mix as well as wine and beer vendors.

“We are trying to make it so it opens first thing in the morning and make it a place where people can come in and have meetings, a place to have their have coffee or lunch together or to hang out all the way up through happy hour and dinner with family and friends,” Boyd said.

Developers plan to add decks to the alley side of the 7th Street Commons to provide additional outdoor seating and great views of Howelsen Hill, which is located just across the Yampa River.(Drawing courtesy of Cam Boyd)



“We will have some local art, artisans and pop-ups,” Boyd added. “But not a lot, because it’s not that big of a space.”

However, he is keeping an open mind and is hopeful there will be room for an open market space.

“We’re building it organically, and we want to have the right team assembled there, and we want it to be more focused on the individuals and the company brands as opposed to the building,” Boyd said. “It’s really important for us to have the right players involved.”

This conceptual drawing shows what the 7th Street Commons from the alley that runs behind the building. Developers plan to add decks with a view of Howelsen Hill that will provide additional outdoor seating. (Drawing courtesy of Cam Boyd)



To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.