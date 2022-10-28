UPDATED: 73-year-old missing man has been found

This story was updated at 9:26 p.m.

The missing 73-year-old man last seen in Steamboat Springs has been located and is safe, according to Routt County Alerts.

Original story: The public is being asked to keep an eye out for a 73-year-old man, Garson Field, who was last seen walking away from Casey’s Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, according to Routt County Alerts.

Field is wearing a dark brown bomber jacket and khaki pants. He is described as intelligent, but gets confused. If seen, call 911.