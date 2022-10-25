70 horses from Piceance roundup to be put up for adoption￼

Wild horses are chased by a helicopter during a Bureau of Land Management gather in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area in Rio Blanco County on July 19. Approximately 70 of the horses gathered will be put up for adoption on Nov. 4 and 5 in Fruita.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Next month, the volunteer group Piceance Mustangs and the Bureau of Land Management will hold an adoption event for some of the horses gathered from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area this summer.

On Nov. 4 and 5, there will be approximately 70 horses available for adoption at Rim Rock Adventures, 927 Highway 340 in Fruita. The public may view the available horses between noon and 6 p.m. Nov. 4, as well as from 7:30-10 a.m. Nov. 5.

Silent bidding will take place from 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 5. In addition to the adoption, there are four separate wild horse demonstrations on Nov. 4 and 5 including:

Paige Burnham, “Incorporating Positive Reinforcement into Mustang Training”

Diana Shipley, “Wild to Mild” training

Cora Miller, “Who Trained Who” with her mustang, Sham

Eric Pflueger, “Mustang Gentling — The First Approach”

The public is invited to attend the events throughout the weekend. For more, BLM.gov/Programs/Wild-Horse-and-Burro/Adoption-and-Sales/Events .