7-year-old named Hayden Library’s Reader of the Week  

Hayden Library’s fourth Reader of the Week for summer reading is Jude Baker, who is 7 years old. His parents are Paul and Lisa Marie Baker. He has three brothers: Reid, 14, Pierce, 12, and Elijah, 10. His brothers are his best friends. He will be in third grade this year. The Bakers have an 18-year-old cat named Esther. Jude has lived in Hayden for seven years.

Jude’s favorite color is yellow. His favorite movies are “Star Trek Next Generation” and “Winnie the Pooh.” His favorite foods are meat and green apples. His favorite book is Winnie the Pooh by A. A. Milne. His favorite subject is handwriting. When he grows up, Jude would like to become an electrician because he loves lights and fixing things.

In his free time, Jude likes to ride his bike and pick strawberries. The Baker family plans to visit Vernal, Utah to watch fireworks.

When asked if he had any advice to younger kids about reading, Jude replied, “Keep practicing.”