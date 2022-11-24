5K on the holiday? The 8-year tradition continues in Steamboat on Thanksgiving

Steamboat's Matt Hall takes off at the start of the Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, donning a turkey hat to bring joy for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, many people look forward to seeing family, eating delicious food and watching football. Others wake up as the sun rises, put on layers of athletic clothing and compete in a 5-kilometer race.

Nearly 500 runners lined up at Steamboat Springs High School on Thursday, Nov. 24, for the eighth annual Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot.

It’s a Thanksgiving morning event that so many in Routt County look forward to, as runners snake from the high school past the Strawberry Park campus and back for a total of 3.1 miles.

Coming to Steamboat from Denver, Nathaniel Buchheit and his wife always seek out local races even when on vacation. Buchheit says the Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot is one of his favorites and to get in the spirit, he dressed in a full turkey costume.

Buchheit even brought his three-month old son Callum along for the ride, pushing him in the stroller for the duration of the race. Buchheit crossed the finish line in 16th place and said it was an extremely satisfying and fun run.

“We were here for Thanksgiving a couple years ago, too and did the race then,” Buchheit said. “It’s a super challenging road course with those brutal hills and that snow last night really made it slippery, but also gorgeous and picturesque.”

So many families signed up to run including the Mandrisch family of Gunnar, Amanda and son Finn, who raced in the Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot for the third time.

Gunnar says it is all about doing your part in the community. The run is great but for him, it’s about being a participant in Steamboat’s endless catalog of events.

“If everybody sits on their behinds and waits then nobody gets out,” Gunnar said. “You have to do your part to do something for the community and make it work, otherwise it would be a race of one.”

Amanda said it was a great way to start the day and get the Thanksgiving festivities started.

“It’s good to get some fresh air and get out,” Amanda said. “We’ll be inside cooking the rest of the day so this is a good outlet to see some friends and neighbors.”

The entire event is put on each year by the Steamboat Springs cross country and track and field teams in conjunction with Kandu Timing, who records the times.

Cross country and track and field coach Lisa Renee-Tumminello thinks it is special to show that her teams want to be part of the community and give back to it.

When starting the event eight years ago, the Turkey Trot only had 60 to 70 runners but it has grown 10-fold since then for Steamboat locals and visitors.

“I think it’s a couple of layers,” Tumminello said. “No. 1, it’s amazing for our team to have something to do together and to give back to the community. Then as a fundraiser it just has a huge impact on scholarships and equipment and travel for kids, so it makes a big difference.”

Turkey Trot Top-20:

1. Daniel Bloom, 17 minutes, 19 seconds. 2. Steven Cornelius, 17:30. 3. Steven Boyton, 18:10. 4. Jack Warmack, 18:20. 5. Enzo Swan, 19:07. 6. Jimmy Finnegan-Olson, 19:14. 7. Bryan Baker, 19:54. 8. Nathaniel Haller, 19:58. 9. Pearson Alspach, 20:15. 10. Casey Wolf, 20:18. 11. Bowden Tumminello, 20:19. 12. Jameson Tracy, 20:42. 13. Michael Hagney, 20:48. 14. Autumn Oslowski, 20:54. 15. Olin Webster, 21:01. 16. Nathaniel Buchheit, 21:11. 17. Josh Gabrielson, 21:21. 18. Darren Brungardt, 21:22. 19. Eddie Rogers, 21:37. 20. Riley Markel, 21:38.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.