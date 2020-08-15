$5K burglary: The Record for Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

9:14 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

10:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about some graffiti on the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge. The people responsible for the graffiti later came into the Police Department with their father and promised to repair the damage.

11:30 a.m. Police were called about a resident receiving some suspicious medication from a pharmacy in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

1:10 p.m. Police received a report of a burglary at a storage unit in the 2600 block of Jacob Circle. The owner reported about $5,000 worth of items were missing.

3:32 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Mountain Village Circle. A man came into the housing office and made threatening remarks to an employee. He was gone by the time officers arrived, but they are continuing to investigate.

8:53 p.m. A resident told police about a suspicious vehicle parked outside the resident’s home in the 3000 block of Laurel Lane. The resident eventually spoke with the people in the vehicle. They were just there to watch the sunset.

10:22 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from Bronc Buster Loop and Bangtail Way.

11:36 p.m. Police were called about a person reportedly in trouble somewhere along Flattop Circle. Officers checked on the person but found nothing wrong.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

