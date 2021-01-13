55 Steamboat High School students, 2 staff enter quarantine

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A group of 55 students and two staff members are now in quarantine after coming into contact with a student at Steamboat Springs High School who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.

An email sent to parents late Wednesday afternoon from Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks said those entering quarantine were identified as being in “close contact” with the infected student.

The students and staff will be able to return to school Jan. 21, according to Meeks.

This is the fourth and largest group to be quarantined in the district since students returned to school last week. Three other groups, two at Soda Creek Elementary and one at Strawberry Park Elementary, were quarantined last week as well.

There are now nearly 90 students and 10 staff members of the district in quarantine.

Rising cases locally, which nearly doubled last week, was a major factor in the school board’s decision Monday to delay a plan to bring back younger students starting next week. The board will revisit the plan at the next school board meeting.

District officials purposefully delayed when their phased implementation plan would start by two weeks so they could assess the impact of cases from the holidays.

Parents who have not been contacted by the district did not have children in close contact with any positive cases of COVID-19 at the elementary.

The district is asking parents to continue to regularly monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms and not send them to school if they’re awaiting COVID-19 test results.