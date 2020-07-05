54 of 112 complaints turn out to be fireworks : The Record for Saturday, July 4, 2020

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Between 1:20 a.m. and 11:49 p.m., Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 54 fireworks complaints.

1:24 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 1900 block of Cornice Road. The person was separated from the rest of their party in Ski Time Square, but were located a short time later.

8:47 a.m. Police responded to a report of a suspicious person wearing camofluage wandering around town and near the Howelsen Hill Skate Park. Officers made contact and determined the man was on his way to Denver and was just stuck in Steamboat for the night.

2:07 p.m. Officers responded to a report about several vehicles and houses in the 500 block of Sandhill Circle being egged. Police took a report.

Support Local Journalism Donate



2:19 p.m. Police responded to a report of a person taking photos of people going in and out of the bathroom at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The person left before officers arrived. Police are following up with the store and looking at surveillance video.

2:29 p.m. Officers responded to a trespassing report regarding kids jumping off the bridge into the river near the intersection of River Road and Spar Street. The kids were gone when police arrived.

3:10 p.m. Police responded to a report of harassment in the 200 block of Mountain Village Circle. It was an ongoing dispute between neighbors. Police took a report.

5:27 p.m. Officers responded to a report of the theft of a road bicycle in the 1900 block of Cornice Road. Police took a report.

5:35 p.m. Police responded to a report from a transit driver regarding a disturbance from a group of people who wanted to get on the bus with tubes near the intersection of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. The dispute was either about the tubes having to be deflated or that every rider must wear a mask. The group was gone when officers arrived.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:39 p.m. Officers received a report about a person at the Howelsen Hill Skate Park who was intoxicated and threatening people in the area. Police made contact and issued a citation for misdemeanor menacing, harassment and violation of a protective order.

9:25 p.m. Police responded to a report from someone who saw a laser pointer being pointed into their home near the intersection of Apres Ski Way and Longthong Road. Officers couldn’t locate the source of the laser pointer.

Total incidents: 112

Steamboat officers had 87 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.