50 Soda Creek Elementary students, 3 staff in quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Nearly 50 students and three staff members at Soda Creek Elementary School in Steamboat Springs are going into quarantine Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to staff Tuesday.

At Strawberry Park Elementary, Steamboat Springs School District’s other elementary, 10 students and three staff were also required to start quarantining Tuesday because of exposure to a probable case of COVID-19.

Strawberry Park Elementary already had shifted to remote learning last week after having to quarantine seven different groups of students. The school will reopen Wednesday for hybrid learning, a mix of in-person and virtual classes.

Amy Bohmer, Soda Creek Elementary principal, wrote in the email Tuesday that a public health investigation is currently underway at the school. Still, public health officials said they feel it is still safe to have students and staff in the building.

