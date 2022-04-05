Updated: Power restored after 50 mph wind gusts knock out lines in Steamboat

Crews with Yampa Valley Electric Association worked to clear more limbs from power lines in Dream Island Mobile Home Park on Tuesday, April 5.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 after power was restored in Dream Island around noon.

Wind gusts near 50 mph west of downtown Steamboat Springs blew a tree into power lines early Tuesday morning, April 5, at the Dream Island Mobile Home Park, causing a brief fire and knocking out power for about 100 residents.

Power was restored just after noon, according to Carly Davidson, spokesperson for Yampa Valley Electric Association. The electric coop’s outage map had shown there were 88 outages in Steamboat before 10 a.m. Tuesday, but there was just one outage remaining as of 12:15 p.m.

The tree hit the line around 6:15 a.m., causing each end of it to catch fire. By 7 a.m., multiple agencies had coordinated to open a shelter at the Steamboat Springs Community Center for residents of about 15 Dream Island homes that were evacuated.

Wind gusts around 50 mph in Steamboat on Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022, blew a tree on to power lines at the Dream Island Mobile Home Park.

Cody Parker, who was cleaning up the scene for YVEA on Tuesday morning, estimated the tree was around 30 feet tall with a short section of it falling on the power line.

“While we have the outage, we’re going to go ahead and clear it so it doesn’t happen with the next wind,” Parker said. “Clear some of the stuff that is over (the line).”

There was a wind gust of 51 miles per hour along U.S. Highway 40 just west of Steamboat recorded by the National Weather Service on Tuesday, according to Erin Walter, a meteorologist based in Grand Junction. She said in downtown Steamboat wind gusts ranged from 30 to 40 mph.

A wind gust of 80 mph was recorded by the measurement station at Storm Peak Laboratory on the top of Mt. Werner with other high points seeing gusts over 50 mph. Strong winds are expected to continue through the day and overnight, Walter said.

“We have a strong jet over us so it’s not over yet, and there might be even stronger (winds) headed your way,” Walter said Tuesday morning. “I would expect winds of 40 to 50 mph this afternoon.”

While things are expected to calm down overnight, Walter noted that winds will still likely exceed 30 mph at times. Wednesday is also expected to have “breezy conditions,” but not like Tuesday, Walter said.

