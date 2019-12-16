5-time Grammy winning jazz vocalist brings holiday show to Strings

Jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves will perform a holiday show at Strings Music Festival on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Jazz legend Dianne Reeves will bring a one-night holiday show to Strings Music Festival on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Reeves is widely known as one of the world’s top jazz vocalists. She grew up in Denver and studied music at the University of Colorado before moving to Los Angeles in 1976, where she worked with vocal coach Phil Moore and performed with Eddie del Barrio, Billy Childs and George Duke.

Reeves began touring internationally in 1981 with Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes and, in the following years, toured with Harry Belafonte and played at major jazz festivals. Alongside jazz, she experimented with folk, world music, R&B and pop.

Reeves’ first album, released in 1982, was “Welcome to my Love.” Her sophomore album, “Dianne Reeves,” was No. 1 on contemporary jazz charts for 11 weeks in 1987. She went on to release a total of 18 albums.

Reeves also began racking up Grammy Awards. In 2001, she received a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for her consecutive albums “In the Moment — Live in Concert,” “The Calling: Celebrating Sarah Vaughn” and “A Little Moonlight.” In 2006, she claimed another Best Jazz Vocal for the soundtrack of George Clooney’s historical drama “Good Night, and Good Luck” and, in 2015, took home Best Jazz Vocal Performance for the album “Beautiful Life,” which also features covers by Bob Marley, Fleetwood Mac and Marvin Gay.

If you go What: Dianne Reeves’ holiday show

When: Doors open 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17

Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road

Tickets: Start at $65 at stringsmusicfestival.com

Reeves has performed with a huge array of fellow musicians and orchestras, including the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Berlin Philharmonic. She was the first-ever vocalist to sing at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and has performed for multiple U.S. presidents.

In 2018, Reeves was awarded the highest honor the U.S. bestows on jazz musicians: the National Endowment for the Arts’ Jazz Master designation. She was also the first female musician to be awarded the Jazz Legends Award, joining the likes of Dave Brubeck, Gerald Wilson and George Wein.

At Strings, Reeves will perform selections from her jazz album “Christmas Time is Here.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

