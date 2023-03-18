5 Steamboat snowboarders qualify for Junior World Championships in Alpine, boardercross disciplines

Five Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes qualified for the snowboard cross and Alpine snowboarding Junior World Championships later this month.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Courtesy photo

Three Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes qualified for the snowboard cross Junior World Championships which will take place in Pass San Pellegrino, Italy March 31 through April 2.

Virginia Boyd, Tatum Lightner and Walker Overstake will represent Steamboat and the Rocky Mountain region.

Three others qualified to compete in parallel giant slalom and parallel slalom at the Junior World Championships in Bansko, Bulgaria on March 24-27.

Mike Smith, Sam Carpenter and Overstake are on their way now to the competition.