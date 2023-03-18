5 Steamboat snowboarders qualify for Junior World Championships in Alpine, boardercross disciplines
Three Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes qualified for the snowboard cross Junior World Championships which will take place in Pass San Pellegrino, Italy March 31 through April 2.
Virginia Boyd, Tatum Lightner and Walker Overstake will represent Steamboat and the Rocky Mountain region.
Three others qualified to compete in parallel giant slalom and parallel slalom at the Junior World Championships in Bansko, Bulgaria on March 24-27.
Mike Smith, Sam Carpenter and Overstake are on their way now to the competition.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.