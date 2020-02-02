5 Routt County wrestlers place fourth or better

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — At the Center Tournament, three Hayden High School wrestlers finished fourth or better on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Sophomore Dylan Zimmerman won every match up to the 132-pound championship, where he was bested by Eyan Chavez of Centauri by way of an 8-3 decision.

Senior Hunter Planansky made it all the way to 182-pound championship but lost to Adam Schulz of Crowley County in a 3-2 decision.

At 138 pounds, sophomore Wyatt Murphy lost his semifinal but won the consolation semifinal with a 3-2 decision. In the third-place match, Murphy was pinned in 3:42, granting him fourth.

Senior Garrett Salazar ended the day in sixth place at 170 pounds, falling in the fifth-place match in 1:21.

Soroco High School brought just three wrestlers in Zack Clyncke, Darrel Ebaugh and Kody Logan. Logan dropped his semifinal and found himself in the fifth-place match, which he won over Chris DeLuca.

The Steamboat Springs High School wrestling team traveled to the Valley Viking Invite where two Sailors earned fourth or better in their weight classes. At 195 pounds, John Slowey lost 9-4 in the quarterfinal. He won three straight consolation rounds to earn himself a spot in the third-place bout. Jeremiah Garcia of Platte Valley got the best of the Sailors senior, winning with a 10-6 decision.

Spencer Mader took the exact same path at 132 pounds, dropping the quarterfinal only to win three straight to get to the third-place match. Having not yet wrestled five times, Mader won via no contest over Orrin Jackson of Platte Valley, who had already met his match limit.

Senior Caleb Anderson and freshman Cole Muhme each finished sixth in the 145-pound and 106-pound weight classes, respectively.

Valley Classic

Team scores: 1. Piedra Vista 221. 2. Centauri 199. 3. John Mall 181. 6. Hayden 92. 21. Soroco 18.

106: Champ. 2: Dominic Duran, Piedra Vista, fall Owen Miller, H, 0:58. Cons. 2: Anthony Scanlon, Hotchkiss, fall Miller, H, 1:52. Quarterfinal: Michael Romero, fall Kodi Ingols, H, 3:02. Cons. 4: Chris Montoya, Trinidad, fall Ingols, H, 2:31.

113: Champ. 1: Jackson Helmke, Buena Vista, fall Sabyn Hager, H, 5:37. Cons. 2: Tatum White, Swink, fall Hager, H, 0:42.

120: Cons. 2: Kyler Campbell, H, fall Kael Mattics, Olathe, 4:19. Cons. 3: Alberto Felthager, Trinidad, fall Campbell, H, 1:14.

132: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Richard Atencio, Sierra Grande, 0:35. 1st: Eyan Chavez, Centauri, dec. Zimmerman, H, 8-3.

138: Cons. 1: Zack Clyncke, S, fall Mitchell Plane, Sargent, 1:26. Cons. 2: Diego Martinez, Piedra Vista, fall Clyncke, S, 2:37. Semi: Tach Brewer, Crowley, maj. dec. Wyatt Murphy, H, 9-1. Cons. semi: Murphy, dec. Brayden Magallon, Norwood, 3-2. 3rd: Bryce Rowley, Rifle, fall Murphy, H, 3:42.

145: Champ. 1: Zeb Etter, Paonia, fall Darrel Ebaugh, S, 0:50. Cons. 1: Josh Brockschmidt, Gunnison, fall Ebaugh, S, 2:37. Cons. 2: Payton Planansky, H, maj. dec. Brockschmidt, G, 15-2. Cons. 3: Jordan Martin, Centauri, dec. Planansky, H, 6-1.

152: Cons. semi: Brent Gray, Olathe, dec. Kody Logan, S, 7-1. 5th: Logan, S, no contest Chris DeLuca, Buena Vista. Champ. 1: Zach Auchterlonie, Crowley, fall Jake Lindley, H, 1:41. Cons. 2: Jayden Bessetts, John Mall, dec. Lindley, H, 9-4.

160: Champ. 1: Dillon Tiffany, Rifle, fall Cody Hawn, H, 0:41. Cons. 2: Michael Candelaria, Piedra Vista, tech. fall Hawn, H, 4:44, 19-4.

170: Semi: Seth Moss, Buena Vista, fall Garrett Salazar, H, 1:59. Cons. semi: Kaleb Rehm, John Mall, dec. Salazar, H, 6-3. 5th: Justin Mattison, Hotchkiss, fall Salazar, H, 6-3.

182: Semi: Hunter Planansky, H, fall Zebuel Alexander, Gunnison, 1:01. 1st: Adam Schultz, Crowley, dec. Planansky, H, 3-2.

Valley Viking Invite

Team scores: 1. Valley 183. 2. Eaton 162. 3. Platte Valley 154. 13. Steamboat Springs 56.

106: Cons. semi: Nichols Dill, Platte Valley, fall Cole Muhme, SS, 0:48. 5th: Aden Young, Sterling, fall Muhme, SS, 1:51.

113: Quarterfinal: Casteus Combs, Sterling, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 1:52. Cons. 3: Brandon Hansen, Valley, fall Bosick, SS, 2:45.

126: Cons. 2: Mohammed Alnajdawi, SS, fall Evan McCarthy, Holy Family, 1:45. Cons. 3: Seth Marick, Sterling, dec. Alnajdawi, SS, 4-1.

132: Cons. 3: Spencer MAder, SS, fall Jacen Hansen, Valley, 0:58. 3rd: Mader, SS, no contest over Orrin Jackson, Platte Valley.

138: Champ. 1: Wesley Dubois, Bennett, fall Kirby Reeves, SS, 0:51. Cons. 1: Jesus Ochoa, Sterling, fall Reeves, SS, 2:14.

145: Cons. semi: Riley Bornhoft, Sterling, fall Anderson, SS, 2:27. 5th: Jack Ring, Highland, dec. Anderson, SS, 4-0.

160: Cons. 2: Ivan Reynolds, SS, maj. dec. Joel Martinez, University, 10-2. Cons. 3: Cael Jordan, Eaton, fall Reynolds, SS, 2:21.

182: Champ. 1: Daniel Schaffer, Highland, dec. Cole Moon, SS, 9-2. Cons. 2: Dakota Powell, Eaton, fall Moon, SS, 4:15.

195: Cons. semi: John Slowey, SS, SV Zayne Stam, Weld Central, 3-1. 3rd: Jeremiah Garcia, Platte Valley, dec. Slowey, SS, 10-6.

