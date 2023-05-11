5 events not to miss in Routt County this weekend
Steamboat Mountain School’s Spring Bash
Friday, May 12, 6 p.m.
Slopeside Grill, 1855 Ski Time Square Dr., Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Mountain School’s annual fundraiser will serve up attendees with an evening of food, drink, live music and a silent and live auction at Slopeside Grill. The event support the school’s Tuition Assistance Program. Tickets are $100. Register or bid on silent auction items at sms.afrogs.org.
Hayden Cog Run
Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Third Street Park, Hayden
The Hayden Cog Run is one of the longest runs in existence in the Steamboat Springs Running Series. The challenging race kicks off the competition season every year. Options include a 5K, an 8.4-mile run, and a kid’s run. Registration ranges from $15 to $50 and can be done the morning of the race, or online at runningseries.com.
Steamboat Dance Theatre Adult Prom
Saturday, May 13, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Dance Theatre is for a prom for those 21 and older. Dress up and vie for the title of king and queen or just have a great night of dancing. Tickets are $5 or $10 for nonmembers.
Yoga with Kaitlin
Monday, May 15, 6-7 p.m.
Hayden Center, 495 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden
The Hayden Center hosts this weekly vinyasa yoga class that focuses on movement and flow. Fitness classes are free with a Hayden Center Membership, or cost $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. The class also takes place May 22 and 29.
Gratitude Revealed
Tuesday, May 16, 7-8:30 p.m.
Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
From the director of Fantastic Fungi comes an “epic journey forty years in the making.” Gratitude Revealed: Catch the Wave explores a more meaningful life full of gratitude through conversations with everyday people, leaders in gratitude thinking, and more.
