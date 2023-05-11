5 events not to miss in Routt County this weekend

The Steamboat Mountain School Spring Bash is Friday, May 12 at Slopeside Grill.

Steamboat Mountain School/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Mountain School’s Spring Bash

Friday, May 12, 6 p.m.

Slopeside Grill, 1855 Ski Time Square Dr., Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Mountain School’s annual fundraiser will serve up attendees with an evening of food, drink, live music and a silent and live auction at Slopeside Grill. The event support the school’s Tuition Assistance Program. Tickets are $100. Register or bid on silent auction items at sms.afrogs.org .

Dozens of area runners started their day with a steep ascent as part of the Hayden Cog Run in May 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden Cog Run

Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Third Street Park, Hayden

The Hayden Cog Run is one of the longest runs in existence in the Steamboat Springs Running Series. The challenging race kicks off the competition season every year. Options include a 5K, an 8.4-mile run, and a kid’s run. Registration ranges from $15 to $50 and can be done the morning of the race, or online at runningseries.com .

Mandy Petersen and fellow dancers rehearse a Britney Spears inspired number April 4 for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre’s performance.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Dance Theatre Adult Prom

Saturday, May 13, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Dance Theatre is for a prom for those 21 and older. Dress up and vie for the title of king and queen or just have a great night of dancing. Tickets are $5 or $10 for nonmembers.

Yoga at the Hayden Center will take place the next three Mondays.

John F. Russell

Yoga with Kaitlin

Monday, May 15, 6-7 p.m.

Hayden Center, 495 W. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

The Hayden Center hosts this weekly vinyasa yoga class that focuses on movement and flow. Fitness classes are free with a Hayden Center Membership, or cost $10 for adults and $8 for seniors. The class also takes place May 22 and 29.

Gratitude Revealed will be played at Library Hall on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

Gratitude Revealed

Tuesday, May 16, 7-8:30 p.m.

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

From the director of Fantastic Fungi comes an “epic journey forty years in the making.” Gratitude Revealed: Catch the Wave explores a more meaningful life full of gratitude through conversations with everyday people, leaders in gratitude thinking, and more.