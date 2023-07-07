4th annual Yampa Headwaters Fishing Fundraiser and Poker Run starts up in August

The Friends of the Yampa, along with sponsors Patagonia, Fishpond and Steamboat Flyfisher, are hosting a Yampa Headwaters Fishing Fundraiser and Poker Run through August.

Proceeds raised from the fundraiser will go toward scholarships for youth in the Yampa Valley to learn how to fly fish and to help further FOTY’s projects and programs, mission and goals.

The fundraiser will begin Aug. 1 and continue throughout the remainder of the month. Participants are encouraged to start early in order to increase the number of challenges that can be completed.

New this year is a focus on “Keep Fish Wet” principals . The challenge will also be emphasizing a citizen science portion.

This year’s event will be treated like a Poker Run, where each challenge fulfilled earns participants one random “playing card.” Upon completion of five challenges, participants can play a hand of five-card Stud. The more challenges completed, the more cards to pick a five-card hand. More detailed information will be shared upon registration.

Ways in which registrants can receive playing cards is by fishing the Yampa River headwaters and/or collecting Citizen Science Data in a variety of waters across the headwaters of the Yampa River.

Once a challenge is satisfied, participants can simply take an image with the fish caught in that location — using “Keep Fish Wet” principals — or take a picture of a filled out Citizen Science data sheet. Submissions must be sent to info@friendsoftheyampa.com .

Ways to earn poker cards:

• A poker card for each completed fishing challenge.

• A poker card for every three data points collected (limit three cards).

• A poker card for being a Friends of the Yampa member.

• A poker card for submitting a photo of picking up trash (limit 1 poker card).

• A poker card for a fish photo using “Keep Fish Wet” principals.

The registration cost is donation-based. To register, go to FriendsoftheYampa.com/events/yampa-headwaters-fishing/ .