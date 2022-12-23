46 species identified during Steamboat Springs Christmas Bird Count

The 2022 Steamboat Springs Christmas Bird Count saw 40 volunteers count 46 different species on Saturday, Dec. 17.

According to organizers, birders drove 305 miles, walked 13.5 miles, skied 33 miles and logged over 73.5 party hours to complete the count.

Field and feeder-watchers saw 2,916 total birds, although three birds were seen during count week, but not on count day, including a golden eagle, northern shrike and Cooper’s hawk.

Count day saw a few special occurrences, as birders saw a new count day species: a pied-billed grebe. Also spotted were two species previously seen in count week, but never on count day: Barrow’s goldeneye and mountain bluebird. A blue jay was seen only for the second time on the count.

Other notable birds seen include gadwall, hooded and common merganser, great horned owl, belted kingfisher, red and white-breasted nuthatch, gray-crowned rosy-finch, American tree sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and spotted towhee.

Not making an appearance on count day were waxwings, pigeons and raptors, which are typically seen.

The Yampa Valley Birding Club, Yampatika and National Audubon Society helped make the count successful.