4 staff, 3 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Casey’s Pond, 106 test negative

Casey's Pond, a senior living community located in Steamboat Springs, underwent mass testing for COVID-19 after a team member tested positive earlier this week. A total of four staff members and three residents have now tested positive.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 10 a.m. to reflect Routt County’s latest testing numbers, which indicate the number of COVID-19 positive tests has risen to 24.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A total of seven people have now tested positive at Casey’s Pond, according to a report from the senior living complex in Steamboat Springs. That number includes four staff members and three residents.

The three residents are in isolation at Casey’s Pond. All staff members who tested positive or have any respiratory symptoms are isolating and recovering at home.

As of Wednesday, there were 118 tests conducted at Casey’s Pond with the assistance of the Routt County Department of Public Health.

Of those, 84 staff members tested negative, 22 residents tested negative, two results were inconclusive and are being re-tested, and three tests are still pending.

“We continue to stay focused on preventing and minimizing infection and keeping residents connected with their families and friends through video chats on Skype and FaceTime,” said Casey’s Pond Executive Director Brad Boatright. “And we are sending special video messages from residents out to families.”

As 10 a.m. Wednesday in Routt County, 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 321 people tested. Those include the seven people at Casey’s Pond.

Six people have recovered, according to the county’s impact monitor.

The public health department is no longer releasing the age and gender of people who have tested positive.

As of Wednesday in Colorado, the state reported 17 “outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities,” which includes Casey’s Pond.

There were 3,342 cases of positive COVID-19 in the state, with 620 people hospitalized, 80 deaths and 18,645 people tested.

Casey’s Pond requests families use the info@caseyspond.org email address to schedule a time for “staff-supported connection with your loved one via technology or to ask a question.”

