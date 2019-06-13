4-H’ers keep it moo’vin in annual expo at Routt County Fairgrounds

Ariza Dominguez, of Rifle, learns how to work cattle on horseback in a workshop at the 50th Annual Northwest Colorado 4-H Expo. Ninety-four kids from seven counties learned skills to care for and show their animals as part of the annual expo.

HAYDEN — From heifers to hound dogs, local 4-H’ers honed their skills in caring for and showing animals at the 50th Annual Northwest Colorado 4-H Expo this week.

Kids from Routt, Moffat, Grand, Jackson, Eagle and Rio Blanco counties gathered at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden to learn more about working with their animals — both in a show arena and at home.

Routt County 4-H and Youth Development Extension Agent Tami Eggers said the goal of the expo is to teach kids how to show at county fairs.

“They have more confidence and knowledge about their animal and how to feed it, take care of it, show it and an all around lesson on taking care of their project animal,” she said.

The expo rotates between the seven counties in Northwest Colorado each year. Ninety-four 4-H’ers learned at this year’s expo at the Routt County Fairgrounds.

Over the course of the week, 4-H’ers learned about a breadth of topics including animal nutrition, showmanship, grooming, equipment and more for nearly every sort of livestock showed in Colorado county fairs, from rabbits and dogs to cattle and horses.

Sydney Wattles, of Hayden, said her favorite part of the expo was the horse showmanship workshop.

“He doesn’t stand too still. I have to make him stand still, and it’s just good practice,” Sydney said as she looked up at her horse.

Her friend Sydney Preston, also of Hayden, enjoyed the trail riding workshop “because there are so many different things and obstacles that you can do.”

Ryan Becker, of Steamboat, leads his horse at the 50th Annual Northwest Colorado 4-H Expo.

