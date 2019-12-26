$3K stolen from hotel room: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

9:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

12:32 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 40500 block of Steamboat Drive.

1:25 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a condominium complex in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.

3:02 p.m. About $3,000 was reported stolen from a hotel room in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers are investigating.

4:13 p.m. Officers were called about a dog bite incident in the 2100 block of Bear Drive.

4:50 p.m. A cell phone was reported stolen from a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Ski Time Square Drive. Police are investigating.

5:40 p.m. Family members got into a physical fight at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Officers arrived to mediate the situation.

11:17 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious incident from the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

Total incidents: 34

Steamboat officers had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.