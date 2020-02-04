$3K bike stolen: The Record for Monday, Jan. 3, 2020

Monday, Jan. 3, 2020

8:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers found a man sleeping inside a bathroom at a medical center in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers forced the man to leave.

8:40 a.m. Police received a cold report of a vehicle that got keyed last week in the 2700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters transported a man to the hospital after he walked into the Mountain Station complaining of chest pain.

3 p.m. A caller notified police of a child that had been heard screaming for a long time at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers spoke with the child’s father, who said his child got upset after he refused to give away the answer to a homework question.

3:28 p.m. Police were called about a man accused of stealing a bottle of beer from a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The man received a court summons.

3:38 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a vehicle that rolled over in Harris Canyon at mile marker 112 of U.S. Highway 40. No one claimed to be injured in the incident.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

3:39 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called about a two-car collision at Old Fish Creek Falls Road and South Lincoln Avenue. No one reported any injuries.

5:20 p.m. Deputies received an email from a leader of a local nonprofit after he received an aggressive email regarding recent allegations of mismanagement at the nonprofit.

6:34 p.m. Police were called about a $3,000 bike stolen from a hot springs in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

