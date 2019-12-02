34 incidents: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

11:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a disturbance near mile marker 8 on Routt County Road 129.

3:39 p.m. Officers responded to a theft in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

5:09 p.m. Police received a call about an animal complaint in the 300 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

11:41 p.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the area of the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

Total incidents: 34

Steamboat officers had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Yampa Area Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.