305 Spin names Allison Miriani as new SEM manager
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local digital marketing company 305 Spin recently announced the promotion of Allison Miriani to lead its search engine marketing program. Miriani is a longtime Steamboat Springs resident with more than 15 years experience in marketing and journalism.
Miriani, who joined 305 Spin in April, will work with clients across industries on their search engine marketing and search engine optimization goals. She will also develop and grow the SEM team within 305 Spin.
“Strategizing and helping clients with their online presence is very exciting because you get to see some of that work on the screen immediately, but then you also see the metrics improving over time,” Miriani said. “It never works to just set it and forget it, so there is a continuous opportunity for improvement with both search engine marketing and search engine optimization.”
Previously, Miriani led the marketing for global eDiscovery company LDM Global. She also held leadership roles at news organizations including the Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Nashville Business Journal. Miriani has lived in Steamboat since 2003.
