30% of children 5-11 in Routt County have received first vaccine dose

About 30% of the children ages 5 to 11 in Routt County have received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from county public health.

This is outpacing the uptake of shots for this age group across the state, which was at about 20% of Colorado children 5 to 11 Sunday.

Like with adults, the two doses of the vaccine are spaced 21 days apart. As vaccines for these children started to ramp up the second week of November, some of the first to get a shot will start rolling up their sleeves again this week.

“We’re doing a good job in our vaccinations in the 5 to 11-year-olds,” said Eric France, chief medical officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We’re a leader in the country in terms of our (vaccination) rates to date, and I feel confident that is also contributing to controlled (COVID-19 case) rates.”

The rate of COVID-19 among these younger children have been higher than that of adults since shortly after school started but is now almost just below the rate for the rest of the population. On Nov. 24, the rate among children 5 to 11 in Routt County was about 559 cases over two weeks, per 100,000 people, while for adults it was 552.

The CDPHE vaccination bus will be in Routt County next weekend, offering second dose clinics for children vaccinated earlier this month. Walk-ups are allowed, but those with an appointment will be prioritized.

Right now, it is just the Pfizer vaccine approved for those under the age of 18. Moderna’s vaccine is being reviewed further by Food and Drug Administration officials for those under 18 before being considered for emergency use authorization to better understand the risk of a possibly rare side effect. This is expected to be complete in January, according to National Public Radio.

Where to get a vaccine in Routt County UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Moderna & Pfizer) is now offering online self-scheduling for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccination. The hospital will hold vaccine clinics Wednesdays and Fridays in December and will require an appointment. It is offering first, second, third and booster doses. To find available appointments, use My Health Connection. Click on the store links to set up appointments directly at these approved providers: – City Market (Moderna & Pfizer) – Safeway (Pfizer) – Walmart (Moderna) – Walgreens (Moderna) Call Lyons Drug (Pfizer, Moderna & J&J) at 970-879-1114 to scheduled an appointment. Walk-ins only available 9 a.m. to 7 p,m. Mondays through Saturdays. Call South Routt Medical Center (Moderna & Pfizer) at 970-736-8118 for an appointment. Call Northwest Colorado Health (Moderna & Pfizer) at 970-879-1632 for an appointment. Physician visit is required for new patients. Call Steamboat Spring Family Medicine (Moderna and Pfizer) at 970-871-1323 for an appointment or sign up on their website. Call Yampa Valley Medical Associates (Moderna, Pfizer and J&J) at 970-879-3327 for an appointment. At this time, appointments are limited to current patients. Call Pediatrics of Steamboat (Pfizer) at 970-871-1900 or 970-276-1900 for an appointments in Steamboat and Hayden. Call Steamboat Specialty Clinic/Community Pharmacy (Moderna, Pfizer & J&J) at 970-826-8440 for an appointment.

