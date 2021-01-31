30 in Steamboat schools quarantined after positive case on bus

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — About 30 students and one staff member in the Steamboat Springs School District will quarantine until Feb. 8 after being identified as a “close contact” to a positive case of COVID-19, according to an email to district officials Sunday.

The exposure happened on a bus rather than in a classroom, and the district did not identify which of the schools in the district these students attend.

The bus exposure comes after the district temporarily shifted students at Strawberry Park Elementary School to remote learning after Routt County Public Health asked the district to close the building temporarily to limit further spread.

The Board of Education will reassess the districts phased implementation plan at their Feb. 8 meeting.

