30 ‘bangs’ heard: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019

12:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported a bear at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

1:57 a.m. A person reported hearing 30 bangs that they did not believe were fireworks in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive. Officers couldn’t locate the source of the noise.

10:09 a.m. Officers received a report of text and email harassment in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:36 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 57600 block of Longfellow Way near Clark.

12:03 a.m. A guest damaged wallpaper, carpet and an air conditioning unit in the 2100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

12:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman lying in the parking lot of a store in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics transported her to the hospital.

2:29 p.m. Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Yampa Street. A person had let a friend borrow their car. The friend had dropped off the car, but the person couldn’t locate it. The car was ultimately found.

4:51 p.m. Deputies and North Routt Fire Protection District medics responded to an unattended death in the 31000 block of Routt County Road 64 near Clark. Authorities do not consider the death suspicious.

5:27 a.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Third and Pine streets.

7:26 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to a search near upper Fish Creek Falls.

7:48 p.m. A man was concerned because his wife had received a call about their Porsche being for sale, but the car was not for sale. Both she and the car were OK.

8:22 p.m. A man was concerned because his wife had gone for a hike in the area of Howelsen Hill and hadn’t returned yet. Officers were able to talk to the woman on a cell phone, who said she was headed home.

9:27 p.m. A man crashed a motorcycle in the area of Melrose Lane and Valdisere Circle. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, DUI per se and failure to notify police of a motor vehicle accident. He was also cited for careless driving. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics also responded.

9:43 p.m. A person was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, a felony, in the Steamboat area. Another person was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.