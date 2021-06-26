3 Steamboat Resort employees recognized for excellence in statewide awards

From left: Duncan Draper, Christina Bruno and Scott Alder (Courtesy/Colorado Ski Country USA)



After a season filled with uncertainty and change because of the pandemic, three professionals from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. were honored last week with Double Diamond Awards, a celebration of excellence in Colorado’s ski industry.

Among this year’s 10 winners were Christina Bruno, Scott Alder and Duncan Draper, each of Ski Corp.

“The Double Diamond Awards recognize the standout performers and in this pandemic impacted season, this year’s winners deserve extra recognition for their commitment, dedication and professionalism,” said Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA, which hosts the annual awards. “The industry’s front-line employees made this season possible, working tirelessly to keep guests safe and informed and our mountains open for the season. Congratulations to our winners and thanks to our industry’s exemplary employees.”

Recognized as Ski Instructor of the Year, Bruno works as a ski and snowboard instructor as well as adaptive examiner.

Bruno used her experience and knowledge to help develop and implement teaching tools for instructors to maintain safe distances between instructors and guests during the pandemic.

Nelson Wingard, director of Steamboat Snow Sports School, said Bruno is an inspiration.

“(From) skiing to snowboarding to adaptive, to people of diverse backgrounds, ages, and abilities — she does it all with a positive, can-do attitude, extensive technical riding knowledge, and a myriad of aching tricks and tips.”

Bruno is also the recipient of the NSAA Breaking Down Barriers Award for expanding resources for the adaptive snowboard community.

As this year’s Groomer of the Year, Adler was acknowledged for his role as Groomer 3 for Steamboat.

Alder has made Steamboat his home for the past 26 years, where he has held many roles on the mountain during winter and summer.

Alder’s technical expertise with the winch cat, used to groom steep trails, far surpasses many within his field, according to Colorado Ski Country USA.

Though he adopts a quiet and humble disposition, Alder produces high-quality work and has an amenable attitude, according to those who know him well.

“His positivity and joy are infectious to all teammates and coworkers,” said Corey Peterson, director of slope maintenance for Ski Corp. “In our industry, we are looking for an operator who isn’t just efficient but someone who cares about quality and providing the best experience for the guest. This is the perfect description of (Alder).”

Draper, patrol supervisor and longtime Ski Corp. employee, was awarded a unique title this year, that of COVID Safety Champion. He was recognized for his efforts to keep guests and employees safe and educated during the pandemic.

He exudes profound leadership, according to Wes Richey, patrol director at Ski Corp.

“(Draper) provides leadership to the Courtesy Patrol Team, as well the medical patrol in regard to skier and rider education, enforcement and COVID-19 regulations every day,” Richey said.

Draper self-initiated Steamboat Resort’s skier and rider COVID-19 education program for guests. It was also his positive attitude, excellence in guest service and advocacy for safe COVID-19 practices that helped guests feel safe and at ease throughout the recent season, along with the help of Powder, the safety dog.

This year’s Double Diamond Awards were celebrated virtually June 22.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.