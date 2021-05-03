3 seats on YVEA board of directors are up for reelection in 2021

Yampa Valley Electric Association board of directors has three district director seats up for election in 2021. They are: Glynda Sheehan representing District 1, Baggs and Savery, Wyoming; Scott McGill, representing District 8, Steamboat Springs; and Ken Rogers, representing District 9, Yampa, Toponas and Bond.

Director candidates must be a resident in the director district for which they are elected or appointed. Legal descriptions of each district as well as the nomination petition and director qualifications affidavit can be found at yvea.com or can be picked up at YVEA’s Steamboat or Craig offices.

A nomination for director may be made only by written petition signed by at least 15 members of the association. The nomination period opened April 16 and petition materials must be filed at YVEA’s Steamboat office by Saturday, May 8.

Directors are elected for a three-year term, and each member of the association is entitled to vote in the election of all directors. Ballots will be mailed on May 21. To be valid and counted, each ballot must be signed by the member whose name is on the label and the ballot must be received at the location of the third-party ballot counter by June 17.

The 2021 annual meeting where directors will be elected is scheduled for June 22.