3 reportedly involved in avalanche near Silverton

Friends, family and colleagues are waiting, praying and hoping for the best after four Eagle County residents were reportedly involved in an avalanche near Silverton on Monday.
According to a preliminary report posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, four backcountry skiers triggered a large avalanche between the towns of Silverton and Ophir while traveling in an area locally known as “The Nose.”
The four people were caught, carried and buried in the debris. The group recovered one person with minor injuries and three others are still missing, according to the center.
Search and rescue operations lasted into the night and are continuing today, the center reported. The avalanche released on a northeast-facing slope, near treeline, at an elevation of about 11,500 feet.
