3 more COVID-19 cases identified in Routt County

A sample testing kit for COVID-19.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Three more cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Routt County over the weekend due to the contact tracing process. The new cases include one teen female, one teen male and one woman in her 60s.

The total cases for Routt County stands at 74 positive cases with 11 cases recorded in the last two weeks and 12 cases in the month of June. Seven of those cases involve people 30 and younger.

“The pandemic continues, the virus is still here, and our community members are still susceptible to infection,” Director of Public Health Kari Ladrow said in a news release.

On Monday, the Routt County Department of Public Health also announced it was limiting its free testing due to increased need for contact tracing.

“Contact tracing is critical to prevent further spread of the virus and identify individuals who may not have symptoms but are spreading the virus,” Ladrow said. “Public health is continuing our community testing; however, due to the uptick in recent cases, we are limiting our testing to symptomatic individuals, employees at partner businesses and individuals identified through contact tracing.”

Testing is also available at UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center, the Steamboat Emergency Center and other local medical providers.

The Public Health Department continues to urge residents and visitors to follow these disease control measures to prevent further cases:

• Any person confirmed to have COVID-19 should isolate at home for 10 days from the time the symptoms began.

• All close contacts of a known COVID-19 case should self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the last date of exposure. Close contacts are persons that live in the same household, intimate partners and anyone that has spent more than 15 minutes closer than 6 feet with a confirmed case.

• Close contacts of known cases are significantly at higher risk of becoming infected than people that had limited contact with a case. Quarantine helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 that can occur before a person develops symptoms or if they are infected with the virus and are asymptomatic.

• Close contacts that are symptomatic should contact their medical provider and seek testing immediately.

• Close contacts that are asymptomatic should wait five to seven days from the last date of exposure to seek testing. Testing right after an exposure may be too early in the incubation period to detect the virus.