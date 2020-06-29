3 more COVID-19 cases identified in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Three more cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Routt County over the weekend due to the contact tracing process. The new cases include one teen female, one teen male and one woman in her 60s.
The total cases for Routt County stands at 74 positive cases with 11 cases recorded in the last two weeks and 12 cases in the month of June. Seven of those cases involve people 30 and younger.
“The pandemic continues, the virus is still here, and our community members are still susceptible to infection,” Director of Public Health Kari Ladrow said in a news release.
On Monday, the Routt County Department of Public Health also announced it was limiting its free testing due to increased need for contact tracing.
“Contact tracing is critical to prevent further spread of the virus and identify individuals who may not have symptoms but are spreading the virus,” Ladrow said. “Public health is continuing our community testing; however, due to the uptick in recent cases, we are limiting our testing to symptomatic individuals, employees at partner businesses and individuals identified through contact tracing.”
Testing is also available at UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center, the Steamboat Emergency Center and other local medical providers.
The Public Health Department continues to urge residents and visitors to follow these disease control measures to prevent further cases:
• Any person confirmed to have COVID-19 should isolate at home for 10 days from the time the symptoms began.
• All close contacts of a known COVID-19 case should self-quarantine at home for 14 days from the last date of exposure. Close contacts are persons that live in the same household, intimate partners and anyone that has spent more than 15 minutes closer than 6 feet with a confirmed case.
• Close contacts of known cases are significantly at higher risk of becoming infected than people that had limited contact with a case. Quarantine helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 that can occur before a person develops symptoms or if they are infected with the virus and are asymptomatic.
• Close contacts that are symptomatic should contact their medical provider and seek testing immediately.
• Close contacts that are asymptomatic should wait five to seven days from the last date of exposure to seek testing. Testing right after an exposure may be too early in the incubation period to detect the virus.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- Employees at businesses and customers are required to wear a mask, according to a Routt County public health order.
