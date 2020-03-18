3 more Australians who visited Steamboat test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 7

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Among the group of Australians who spent time in Steamboat Springs and then tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to Australia, a total of seven have now tested positive, according to Kari Ladrow, director of Routt County Public Health.

On Tuesday, March 17, Ladrow was informed five individuals out of the group of 30 visitors had tested positive, and on Wednesday, the number of positive tests grew to seven.

Ladrow also confirmed the group arrived in Steamboat on March 10 and departed on March 12.

There were no children traveling with the group, Ladrow said. The public health department “has contacted any known establishments the group may have frequented and informed them that if there are staff who may have come in close contact with the group they should self-quarantine for 14 days.”

The Centers for Disease Control defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time, or having direct contact with infectious secretions — like being coughed on — of a COVID-19 case.

Citing state health department guidelines and the large size and extensive activity of the group, Ladrow is not releasing names of specific hotels or establishments. Local officials also emphasized that regardless of where the group stayed or went, the recommendations for all Routt County residents remain the same.

“Priority now is an emphasis on practicing social distancing and self-quarantine measures the public can take to protect the vulnerable for the virus,” Ladrow said in a prepared statement. “It is also imperative that members of the public adhere to the guidelines of the orders established by the governor. If you believe you may have been exposed to anyone from this group or otherwise with COVID-19 virus it is recommended you self-quarantine for 14 days. If a resident is experiencing symptoms they should contact their healthcare provider first.”

Social distancing means maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet between you and other people. It also means minimizing contact with people, avoiding public transportation, limiting nonessential travel, working from home and skipping social gatherings.

Because it is not known where the seven international visitors contracted the virus, it is now assumed Routt County is an area of community spread.

Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected, according to the CDC.

There are still only two positive cases of COVID-19 in Routt County. Those out-of-state visitors remain in quarantine. There were no new cases on Tuesday. The state release new data daily at 4 p.m. on their website at covid19.colorado.gov, and the Steamboat Pilot & Today also updates its map of Colorado COVID-19 cases at that time as well.

