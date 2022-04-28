3 locations available for safe disposal on National Drug Take Back Day
Medical and law enforcement professionals encourage residents in Routt and Moffat counties to safely dispose of any unused or expired medications in three local collection boxes in honor of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.
The locked drop boxes are located at the entrance of the Emergency Department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, at Bonfiglio Drug in downtown Oak Creek and at the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, 800 W. First St. in Craig.
The boxes offer Yampa Valley residents a secure, safe way to dispose of medications. This includes prescription and over-the-counter medications, including prescribed controlled substances.
Items not accepted include: sharps, marijuana, illicit narcotics and chemotherapy medications.
For sharps, a device that can prick the skin such as a needle, Yampa Valley Medical Center participates in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Colorado Sharps Mailback Program. Interested individuals may pick up a sharps container at the outpatient pharmacy at YVMC, located at the main entrance of the hospital. Once the container is full, individuals mail it back via the United Postal Service at no cost, for safe disposal.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration encourages residents to remove unneeded medications from their homes to help prevent medication misuse and potential opioid addiction.
