3 join Colorado Group Realty

Colorado Group Realty has gained three new additions to its family of brokers and staff.

Michael Eggert and Ryan Oberly have joined as broker associates and Mirko Erspamer has joined as the staff graphic designer.

“We are proud to be expanding our pool of talent; Michael and Ryan are both highly dedicated to serving their clients and Mirko has been a wonderful addition to our marketing team,” said Steve Goldman, CEO of Colorado Group Realty.

Eggert has more than a decade of professional service to clients and friends with experience in wealth management, technology consulting and real estate services. His knowledge will help inform decisions regarding sales or purchases.

Oberly has a genuine interest in people and making new connections. Most of Steamboat’s locals share the same passion for living, building families, working and recreating in Steamboat and it is a joy for Oberly to share that experience with newcomers.