3 join Colorado Group Realty
Colorado Group Realty has gained three new additions to its family of brokers and staff.
Michael Eggert and Ryan Oberly have joined as broker associates and Mirko Erspamer has joined as the staff graphic designer.
“We are proud to be expanding our pool of talent; Michael and Ryan are both highly dedicated to serving their clients and Mirko has been a wonderful addition to our marketing team,” said Steve Goldman, CEO of Colorado Group Realty.
Eggert has more than a decade of professional service to clients and friends with experience in wealth management, technology consulting and real estate services. His knowledge will help inform decisions regarding sales or purchases.
Oberly has a genuine interest in people and making new connections. Most of Steamboat’s locals share the same passion for living, building families, working and recreating in Steamboat and it is a joy for Oberly to share that experience with newcomers.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
3 join Colorado Group Realty
Colorado Group Realty has gained three new additions to its family of brokers and staff.