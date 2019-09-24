3 finalists emerge for new Oak Creek clerk and administrator

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The town of Oak Creek has narrowed its search for a clerk and administrator to three finalists.

Alison Moore, the town’s treasurer who has been involved with the interview process, described the ideal candidate as someone with experience in economic development and certain clerk duties, such as working with municipal departments.

Oak Creek officials and business owners also have been trying to revamp the downtown area with renovations to buildings along Main Street

“We want someone who will continue trying to make it look better and bring in more revenue,” said Ali Moore, the town’s deputy clerk.

While Moore did not give any specific details of the candidates ahead of their final interviews, she said all three are well-qualified and most have experience running a town.

Eric Osterberg, Management Analyst, City of Lone Tree

Eric Osterberg

Eric Osterberg may work in a metropolitan area of Denver, but rural living is what he knows best. As the youngest sibling in a large family, he has memories of travelling with his sister, a horse trainer, to various ranches in California.

“I have a really good appreciation for that lifestyle,” he said. “I always thought later in life I would want to live in that environment.”

That is why he is hoping to leave his position as a management analyst for Lone Tree and move to Routt County, a place he visits every year to hike.

He sees himself as an optimal candidate because of his experience in economic development projects. Chief among his accolades is a shuttle service he helped to establish in Lone Tree, which provides free rides to any location within city limits.

The program won a 2018 Metro Vision Award from the Denver Regional Council of Governments, and received an additional award this week from the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies.

He hopes to bring similar, innovative thinking to Oak Creek as a way to improve and diversify the local economy.

John Crone, Housing Director of Town of Winter Park

John Crone

Courtesy

A Wisconsin native, John Crone moved to the Colorado mountains in the 1980s and has never looked back.

“There are two kinds of people from Wisconsin,” he said. “The ones who stay and the ones who move to Colorado.”

Crone has a diverse professional background as an attorney, small-town developer and campaign consultant.

Four years ago, he became Winter Park’s first housing director, where he has made it a priority to provide more affordable housing. While he has enjoyed the position, Crone said he is ready to move on and take a job more responsibilities.

The small-town lifestyle and potential for growth are what most attracted him to the clerk and administrator opening in Oak Creek. Crone is no stranger to the area. His two sons — one attends Colorado University Boulder and the other is a senior in high school — used to train with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club during the summers.

If selected for the position, Crone hopes to draw more visitors to the town but stressed that any growth or changes need to come with the approval of locals.

“The first thing I need to do is talk with the staff and community members and see where they want the town to go,” he said.

Pete Kampfer, City Administrator of Hamilton, TX

Pete Kampfer

Courtesy

Pete Kampfer, the city administrator of a small Texas town between Dallas and Austin, would have the longest move among the three candidates if selected for the position. But he is not stranger to travel.

A former special agent for the FBI, Kampfer saw much of the world, though he could not go into details about any specific missions.

He has since switched work to the public sector, with a background in rural and economic development.

Kampfer has visited Routt County for ski trips and fly-fishing expeditions, two of his favorite hobbies. He wants to move to Oak Creek to be closer to recreation opportunities and for a slower-paced lifestyle.

“I think the world of the little town and the county,” he said. “It would be a nice place to finish up a career,” he said.

Next steps

The town’s current, clerk, Mary Alice Page-Allen, will leave in October to start a job as Hayden’s planning and economic development director.

A group of Oak Creek Town Board members, staff and residents plan to conduct final interviews during the second week of October and announce their decision by the end of that week, according to Moore.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.