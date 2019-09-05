3 candidates officially in the race for Steamboat Springs City Council’s at-large seat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The only contested race in this fall’s Steamboat Springs City Council election will have three candidates.

Candidate David Gibbs’ nomination petition was initially determined to have insufficient signatures. Gibbs successfully cured signatures on his petition, reaching the threshold of 25 verified signatures to earn his place on the ballot.

Gibbs is running against Jason Lacy, current Steamboat Springs City Council president, and George Krawzoff to represent the city for a two-year term.

Other candidates in uncontested races include incumbents Robin Crossan and Heather Sloop, in Districts 1 and 3 respectively, and Michael Buccino in District 2.