2nd person in Routt County dies from COVID-19

A second resident from Casey's Pond in Steamboat Springs died from complications related to COVID-19.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A second person in Routt County has died from complications related to COVID-19.

The victim was a woman in her 80s living at Casey’s Pond according to a news release from the Routt County Department of Public Health published on Saturday.

The first person to die from the virus, a woman older than 100, also was a resident of the local senior living center.

The deaths serve as a solemn reminder that COVID-19 can pose greater risks to older people and to those with underlying health conditions, Routt County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow said in the news release. Her department is working with Casey’s Pond to ramp up testing and get more personal protective equipment for staff and residents.

“We must all take steps needed to protect our families, ourselves, our friends and our community,” Ladrow said.

For the last month, officials have been working to limit the spread of the virus at the senior living center, according to Routt County Public Health Medical Officer Dr. Brian Harrington.

“This highlights the continued risk that COVID-19 presents to our community, especially for our most vulnerable populations,” Harrington said in the release. “One death was too many; two is worse. I hope we don’t see any more.”

As of Friday, Routt County had 50 reported cases of the virus, according to the news release. On Saturday, the county hosted its second a community COVID-19 drive-through screening at Howelsen Hill in an attempt to test people who are exhibiting symptoms.

