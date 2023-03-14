2nd annual Skinathon returns to Howelsen, continues mental health awareness mission

Participants from the first Skinathon celebrate the event on top of Howelsen Hill. The Skinathon returns for its second annual event on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with a goal of raising $20,000 for Go4Graham.

Ben Glassmeyer/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs’ Ben Glassmeyer has becoome a strong advocate for promoting mental wellness and doing so through physical activity within the community.

Glassmeyer and his wife, Sarah, will be hosting the 2nd Annual Skinathon on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to raise money for their favorite mental health advocacy foundation, Go4Graham .

What originally started as a challenge of skinning 30 laps on his 30th birthday in 2021, turned into an annual event for the Steamboat community to “shred the stigma surrounding mental health” and enjoy a day of skiing in a sociable atmosphere.

“I am super excited that a wacky idea that I had when I turned 30 is turning into an actual thing and people are equally as excited,” Glassmeyer said. “The fact we are able to raise money for an organization that I stand 100% behind makes it that much better.”

Like last year, Glassmeyer said the goal is to raise $20,000, which was achieved in 2022 and doubled with a matched donation from a generous local donor.

One lap in the event will be approximately one mile with a 0.60 mile ascent that covers 460 feet of climbing and another 460 feet on the 0.40 mile descent.

The route will be the same as last year where participants will travel up the first quarter of Mile Run, then go up Ridge Trail before reaching the transition zone to prepare for the downhill portion. Glassmeyer said any route is allowed for the descent as long as participants make it to the base area to tally their laps.

Donations and sign-ups for the event will run through Saturday and all are welcome to join even if only for part of the day. To make a donation or to participate, go to go.rallyup.com/g4gskinathon/Campaign/Details .

“Spring is starting up, it’s nice warm days and a great day to be outside for some type two fun,” Glassmeyer said.

Members of the first Skinathon skin up the top of Howelsen Hill in 2022.

This year, the transition area and lap counter will be stationed in the base area by Howelsen Hill Lodge. The Outrun concession stand will also have deals and specials for the event.

At the end of the day, all are welcomed to celebrate a job well done at Steamboat Commons starting around 5 p.m.

This year, Glassmeyer has two personal goals in mind. He hopes to skin 30+ laps while also getting the opportunity to meet and share parts of the experience with each participant in the event.

It means the world to him that so many people in town have a passion for supporting mental health awareness.

“The people who are coming, I will be very grateful that they are there,” Glassmeyer said. “If I don’t know them, I want to get to know them and at least skin with everybody at least a little bit.”

