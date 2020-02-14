$2K theft from storage unit: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2020

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2020

8:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:47 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to mediate an argument between a married couple in the 100 block of Sixth Street.

1:38 p.m. Police received a report of fraud from a technology business in the 2600 block of Jacob Circle.

3:55 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash at mile marker 2 along Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek. While no one was injured, one of the drivers involved got aggressive when the other driver called to report the incident.

5:35 p.m. Deputies received a report of theft at a storage unit in the 21400 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner. The caller reported losing more than $2,000 worth of items, including clothes, a TV, a purse and household items.

11:32 p.m. Deputies contacted a suspicious man smoking a cigarette near traffic late at night at mile marker 136 along U.S. Highway 40. The man told deputies he was retrieving items from a nearby storage unit but did not want to get smoke inside the unit.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.