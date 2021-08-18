24 Hour ’Boat Cruise team sets lofty goal for fundraiser with aggressive incentives

In 2020, the Manic-Yampa Valley Bank team raised $10,000 through the 24 Hour ’Boat Cruise for Integrated Community. This year, the team is aiming for $15,000 thanks to some new teammates and some wild incentives. Front row, from left: Graham Muir and PJ Wharton. Back row: Lindsay Grant Clarke, Jane Davis, Michelle Geib and Joe Laliberte. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Geib)



In each year of its existence, the 24 Hour ’Boat Cruise has raised more and more money for Integrated Community. In year one, teams raised $11,000, and last year, in spite of the pandemic, the event raised $42,000.

This year, thanks to a lofty goal from just one team, the event could raise more funds than ever.

The Manic-Yampa Valley Bank team is roping in Freshies this year and is aiming to raise $15,000, a 50% increase over its goal from 2020. The team has already raised nearly $6,000.

Last year, the team hit its $10,000 mark but realized they could be doing so much more. This year, while riding the 13-mile course through downtown Steamboat Springs as many times as possible, the team will carry cards with QR codes to hand out to curious passersby.

“There were so many people, as we were riding around in tutus, asking us what we were doing,” said Manic team member Michelle Geib. “We were able to raise some money just through interacting with people on the (Yampa River) Core Trail and people we met on the way.”

Freshies will also encourage customers to donate on the day of the fundraiser, which runs from 4 p.m. Aug. 28 to 4 p.m. Aug. 29. Additionally, anyone who donates through the Manic-Yampa Valley Bank-Freshies team page has some incredible incentives.

The team is partnering with May Reigler Properties, the company behind the Steamboat Basecamp development at the former Steamboat Pilot & Today building west of town. The building is scheduled for demolition in September, so the company is allowing people who donate $200 or more some fun and aggression-releasing activities within the building. Those who donate $200 can have 20 minutes to graffiti the building. Those who donate $500 can take a sledgehammer to the building, and those who donate $750 can throw rocks at a window. Anyone who donates $1,000 will have the opportunity to use heavy equipment to begin demolition work.

The Manic-Yampa Valley Bank team is just one of a half-dozen groups looking to raise more money than last year for a local nonprofit. Integrated Community helps integrate the immigrant local communities through education and collaboration.

The nonprofit relies on two large events each year to fundraise and remind the community of its work. The World Fiesta is one, but it’s more of a cultural, community event, and due to the pandemic, is virtual this year. The 24 Hour ’Boat Cruise is the main fundraiser and largest in-person event tied to Integrated Community this year.

“It means so much, because we feel like it’s a gift from the community to us to support the immigrant community to support our mission.” said Integrated Community Executive Director Nelly Navarro.

Since its inception in 2017, the fundraiser has supported the early childhood education initiative.

The 2021 24 Hour Boat Cruise charity bike ride is taking place Aug. 28-29 beginning at 4 p.m. Teams will try to complete as many laps as possible of the 10.5-mile course and raise money for Integrated Community. (Courtesy Ali Givnish)



In the fifth annual 24 Hour ’Boat Cruise, Integrated Community will finally have its own team with employees and clients.

Geib is confident that between new team members at Freshies and incredible incentives, her team will meet its new fundraising goal.

“It’s a fun event for us as a team and a Manic community, and it’s a great way to get people to ride a lap or two and introduce them to the organization,” Geib said. “I think the type of person who is on the team has that drive to do well, whatever the challenge is.”

To donate to the Manic-Yampa Valley Bank team, people can visit ColoradoGives.org/manic-YVB .

To find all teams to donate to, visit ColoradoGives.org/organizations and search 24 Hour ’Boat Cruise.

