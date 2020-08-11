24-Hour ‘Boat Cruise going on as scheduled, looking for more riders

The 2020 24-Hour 'Boat Cruise charity bike ride is going on as scheduled Aug. 28 and 29. The event, which raises money for Integrated Community, is still looking for more participants.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 24-Hour ‘Boat Cruise might be the one cycling event in Steamboat Springs that has made few changes to its original format. Due to the size and location of the event, the fundraiser is going on as planned on Aug. 28 and 29, and there’s room for more participants to sign up.

The ‘Boat Cruise involves teams of two to six people completing as many laps of the 10-mile course as possible to raise funds for early childhood education programs at Integrated Community. Teams have between 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, to do these laps.

Each team has to meet a fundraising goal of at least $600, whether it be by per-lap pledges or flat donations. Participants also must wear costumes because organizers say having fun is just as important as raising money. The team with the most money raised wins three nights in a condo on the mountain.

Unlike most originally scheduled rides and races, the 24-Hour ‘Boat Cruise can continue because only a few dozen people participate, and it’s entirely outside. Typically, there is a kickoff and a conclusion party, but those won’t occur this year to avoid gathering during COVID-19.

Four years ago, Ali Givnish decided she wanted to create a fundraiser for Integrated Community. She recruited some of her friends who also love biking and approached the nonprofit with the idea of supporting early childhood development and education.

“This was my response to the election four years ago,” Givnish said. “I decided that rather than moping, I needed to do something to effect some change in my own community. I’m not a super organized person, so I got some of my close friends and people are really organized and good at this stuff, and we hashed out what it would look like.”

In its first year, the ‘Boat Cruise raised enough money to fund the Listo Para Kinder or Ready for Kindergarten program for two years. Last year, the ride raised $22,500, helping expand the early childhood education programs at Integrated Community.

While Givnish isn’t sure how the pandemic will affect this year’s fundraising, the goal is to at least match last year’s funds.

The ‘Boat Cruise is kid friendly and offers prizes for the young riders on teams.

For each lap a child completes, it counts as double toward the team count. Laps with kids in chariots also count as double. However, kids younger than 10 don’t count toward the team total of six people. Each time a child rounds the course, they get a Honey Stinger snack.

In 2020, there are three age groups, and the cyclist who completes the most laps in each age group will win a gift bag.

“This year we got some really killer prizes for kids who ride the most, because every year a bunch of kids ride and every year more and more kids ride,” Givnish said. “It’s a good opportunity for the parents to talk about why we’re supporting Integrated Community and what they do and their role in our community.”

Visit ciiccolorado.org/24-hour-boat-cruise for more information or to sign up.

